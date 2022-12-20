Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 108,299 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,299 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in KBR by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,766,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,037,000 after acquiring an additional 114,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in KBR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,012 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in KBR by 1.6% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,432,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 23.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,649,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,805,000 after acquiring an additional 316,397 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KBR’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

