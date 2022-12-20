Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 50,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,819.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 31,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $344.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $116.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $412.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

