Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,331 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

INDA stock opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95.

