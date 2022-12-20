Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 14,073 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,073 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 148,223,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,649,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,324 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141,735 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,988,000 after purchasing an additional 436,777 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

NYSE F opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

