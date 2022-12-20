Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.98

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.98 and traded as low as $6.52. Fiesta Restaurant Group shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 31,307 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $178.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 331.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

