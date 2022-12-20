Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.98

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.98 and traded as low as $6.52. Fiesta Restaurant Group shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 31,307 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $178.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.84.
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
