Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Short Interest Down 8.7% in November

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,758,800 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 15,071,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,355.8 days.
Finnair Oyj Price Performance
OTCMKTS FNNNF opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. Finnair Oyj has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $0.77.
Finnair Oyj Company Profile
