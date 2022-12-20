Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Short Interest Down 8.7% in November

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,758,800 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 15,071,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,355.8 days.

OTCMKTS FNNNF opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. Finnair Oyj has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $0.77.

Finnair Oyj engages in the airline business in Europe and Asia. It also offers package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours and Finnair Holidays brand names. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 60 aircraft, which included 25 wide-body and 35 narrowbody aircraft. In addition, it provides technical, catering, and financial business services.

