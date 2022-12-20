First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.89. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.74 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $103,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,356.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $103,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,356.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $178,193.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,719. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Recommended Stories

