First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Short Interest Down 11.8% in November

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First National Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FXNC opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. First National has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $23.96.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that First National will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

First National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First National by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First National during the third quarter worth $158,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in First National during the third quarter worth $185,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First National by 295.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its position in First National by 30.4% during the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First National in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

See Also

