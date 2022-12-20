Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.79.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $167.84 on Monday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.37. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Five Below news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,575 shares of company stock worth $6,200,885 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $53,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 14.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $623,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 675,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Stories

