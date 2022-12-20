Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FND. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.20.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $70.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $132.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 61.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 47.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

