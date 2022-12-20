Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Given New $1.25 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Flora Growth Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ FLGC opened at $0.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. Flora Growth has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Flora Growth will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flora Growth
Flora Growth Company Profile
Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.
Featured Stories
