Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Given New $1.25 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ FLGC opened at $0.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. Flora Growth has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Flora Growth will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Flora Growth by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,404,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 501,553 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Flora Growth by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 568,273 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Flora Growth by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 513,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 397,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

