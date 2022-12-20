Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Barclays

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

FMX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.53.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of FMX stock opened at $75.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average of $67.95. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,816,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,847 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,212,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,538,000 after acquiring an additional 34,579 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,976,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,343,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,820,000 after acquiring an additional 302,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,202,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,179,000 after purchasing an additional 207,025 shares during the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

