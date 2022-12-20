Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Short Interest Update

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Fortitude Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTCO opened at 5.65 on Tuesday. Fortitude Gold has a 52-week low of 5.25 and a 52-week high of 7.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is 5.65 and its 200 day moving average is 5.98.

Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

