Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday.
Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 3.5 %
FBIN stock opened at $55.15 on Monday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $108.41.
Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend
About Fortune Brands Innovations
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides water, outdoor, and security products, including water management, connected products, outdoor living, material conversion, sustainability, safety, and wellness. The company's portfolio of brands comprising Moen, House of Rohl, Aqualisa, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock, and SentrySafe.
