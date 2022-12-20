Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Short Interest Update

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Forward Pharma A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ FWP opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Forward Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Pharma A/S

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Forward Pharma A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Forward Pharma A/S

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Forward Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.