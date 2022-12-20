Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,131 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.0% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.3 %

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.08. The company has a market cap of $866.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.51 and a twelve month high of $172.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.