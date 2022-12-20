FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTCI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $300,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,893,357 shares in the company, valued at $64,058,218.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $300,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,893,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,058,218.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Springer sold 62,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $198,336.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,475,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,591,829.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 126,257 shares of company stock worth $307,352 and sold 1,364,192 shares worth $3,461,130. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

FTC Solar Trading Down 6.8 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the first quarter worth $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter worth $42,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCI opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.40.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 51.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

See Also

