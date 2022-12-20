fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.46.
Several brokerages have weighed in on FUBO. Wedbush upgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Insider Transactions at fuboTV
In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $167,789.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,252,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.
fuboTV Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of FUBO stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $404.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.93. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
fuboTV Company Profile
fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
