Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG – Get Rating) (TSE:AKG)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.14. Galiano Gold shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 557,700 shares.

Galiano Gold Stock Up 3.7 %

About Galiano Gold

(Get Rating)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

