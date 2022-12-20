Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $162.87

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.87 ($1.98) and traded as low as GBX 154 ($1.87). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 154.20 ($1.87), with a volume of 90,845 shares traded.

Galliford Try Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 158.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 162.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The firm has a market cap of £168.63 million and a PE ratio of 3,084.00.

Galliford Try Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a GBX 5.80 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $2.20. Galliford Try’s payout ratio is currently 114.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Galliford Try

In other news, insider Terry Miller bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £2,490 ($3,024.78).

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

