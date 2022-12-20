Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.64.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $51.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 115.57%.

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,855,000 after buying an additional 1,741,579 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,545,000 after buying an additional 1,007,504 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

