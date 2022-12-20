Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 94 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $178.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $265.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.56.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.05. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

