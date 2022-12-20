Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 168.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.25.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $146.71 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $145.53 and a one year high of $228.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.33 and a 200-day moving average of $175.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

