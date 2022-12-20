Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,811,000 after acquiring an additional 448,593 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,429,000. Towle & Co grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 7,977.7% during the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 210,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after buying an additional 207,420 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,562,000 after buying an additional 193,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $15,564,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 3.1 %

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $101.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.