Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Fiserv by 1,025.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 40.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $98.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.05.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

