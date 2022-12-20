Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 137.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $45,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $492.43.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $306.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $669.86.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.