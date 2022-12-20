Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,976 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 573.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,237,000 after purchasing an additional 684,157 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,998,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $226,118,000 after purchasing an additional 513,494 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $499,002,000 after buying an additional 495,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 22,096.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 461,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,471,000 after buying an additional 459,602 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $115.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.82. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $165.81.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

