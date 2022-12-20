Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of D opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

