Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,419 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research firms have weighed in on ADM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

NYSE ADM opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.98 and a 200 day moving average of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $63.04 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

