Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,983 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 66.6% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $88.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average of $60.31.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

