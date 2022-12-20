Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.24

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXEGet Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.24 and traded as low as C$0.99. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 2,177,626 shares trading hands.

Gear Energy Trading Down 4.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$257.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gear Energy news, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 49,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total transaction of C$52,811.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$138,616.17. In other Gear Energy news, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 49,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total transaction of C$52,811.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$138,616.17. Also, Director Don Gray sold 1,059,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total value of C$1,367,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,195,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,572,169.20. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,570 and have sold 1,402,456 shares valued at $1,766,086.

About Gear Energy

(Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

