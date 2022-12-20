Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.24

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.24 and traded as low as C$0.99. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 2,177,626 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$257.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.
