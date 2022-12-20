Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. AlphaValue lowered Gecina Société anonyme to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gecina Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

Gecina Société anonyme stock opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.92. Gecina Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $68.10 and a fifty-two week high of $148.35.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

