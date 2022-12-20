Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $135.48

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.48 ($1.65) and traded as low as GBX 122.39 ($1.49). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 124 ($1.51), with a volume of 55,680 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 172 ($2.09) to GBX 181 ($2.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £345.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 135.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

