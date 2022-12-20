Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Down 10.9% in November

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 277,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 152,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,001.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.61% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 million during the quarter.
About Gilat Satellite Networks
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.
See Also
