Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $42.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GKOS. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of GKOS opened at $42.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01. Glaukos has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Glaukos by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

