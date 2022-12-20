Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,810 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 3,427.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GPN opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.14. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.13.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

