Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock Position Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

In other Globe Life news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $1,524,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,571 shares of company stock worth $11,327,508 over the last 90 days. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GL stock opened at $117.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.44 and a 1-year high of $122.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.71%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

