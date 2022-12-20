Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GL. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a strong-buy rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.33.

Globe Life Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $117.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $85.44 and a 52 week high of $122.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average is $104.78. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $298,905.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,704.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $344,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $298,905.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,704.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,571 shares of company stock worth $11,327,508 in the last three months. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Globe Life by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Globe Life by 4.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 255,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth $4,239,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Globe Life by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

