GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Down 12.0% in November

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,300 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the November 15th total of 301,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.
In other GoHealth news, major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb purchased 61,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $485,765.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,428,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,154,147.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb acquired 61,334 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $485,765.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,428,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,154,147.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III acquired 2,717,898 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $1,522,022.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,766,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,869,299.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,280,987 shares of company stock valued at $9,769,580. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of GOCO opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.95. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30.
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
