GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Down 12.0% in November

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,300 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the November 15th total of 301,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoHealth

In other GoHealth news, major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb purchased 61,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $485,765.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,428,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,154,147.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb acquired 61,334 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $485,765.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,428,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,154,147.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III acquired 2,717,898 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $1,522,022.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,766,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,869,299.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,280,987 shares of company stock valued at $9,769,580. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoHealth

GoHealth Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in GoHealth by 164.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 3,195,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $2,911,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in GoHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GoHealth by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 509,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOCO opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.95. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

