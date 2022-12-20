Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth about $40,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth about $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $765.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

(Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.