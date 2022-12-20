Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.22.

FOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.52 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

Shares of TSE FOOD opened at C$0.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$4.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.96.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

