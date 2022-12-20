Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOODGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.22.

FOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.52 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

Shares of TSE FOOD opened at C$0.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$4.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.96.

About Goodfood Market

(Get Rating)

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD)

