Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $748.89

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 748.89 ($9.10) and traded as high as GBX 793.50 ($9.64). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 776.60 ($9.43), with a volume of 318,510 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GFTU. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Grafton Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 748.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 762.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 924.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Insider Activity

About Grafton Group

In related news, insider Gavin Slark sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 818 ($9.94), for a total transaction of £1,227,000 ($1,490,524.78). In other news, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 625 ($7.59) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($91,107.87). Also, insider Gavin Slark sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 818 ($9.94), for a total transaction of £1,227,000 ($1,490,524.78).

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

