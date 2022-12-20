Graham (NYSE:GHM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graham presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of GHM opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. Graham has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.13 million, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Graham

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Graham during the third quarter valued at about $652,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Graham by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 290,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 25.1% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 59.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Graham by 6.5% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,082,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 66,069 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics for defense sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.