Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,523,800 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the November 15th total of 2,869,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,917,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ETHE opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57.

