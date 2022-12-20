Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $84.63

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 84.63 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 61.50 ($0.75). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 63.70 ($0.77), with a volume of 1,151,813 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 66.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 84.63. The firm has a market cap of £327.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,061.67.

In other news, insider Dalton Philips bought 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £126,750 ($153,972.30).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

