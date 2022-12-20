Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) Short Interest Down 9.5% in November

Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 572,800 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 632,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Grenke Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of GKSGF opened at 21.56 on Tuesday. Grenke has a 52 week low of 21.56 and a 52 week high of 24.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 23.59 and a 200-day moving average of 29.29.

Get Grenke alerts:

About Grenke

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.