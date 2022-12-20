Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO opened at $29.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $918.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.51 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $65,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,971.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $65,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,971.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $234,678.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,664 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,673,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 149.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 452,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after buying an additional 270,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.