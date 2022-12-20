Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider James Winston King Sells 1,577 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $114.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 9.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 319.3% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $21,836,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 94.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after buying an additional 157,775 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
