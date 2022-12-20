Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider James Winston King Sells 1,577 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWREGet Rating) insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $114.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWREGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

GWRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 9.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 319.3% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $21,836,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 94.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after buying an additional 157,775 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

