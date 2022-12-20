Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $228.42

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 228.42 ($2.77) and traded as low as GBX 188.68 ($2.29). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 196.40 ($2.39), with a volume of 2,299,501 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 206.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 228.42. The company has a market capitalization of £424.71 million and a P/E ratio of 206.74.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

