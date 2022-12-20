Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,282,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the November 15th total of 8,126,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,549.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Haier Smart Home from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.
Haier Smart Home Stock Performance
HRSHF stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. Haier Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.
About Haier Smart Home
Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.
